Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.67. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

