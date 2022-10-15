U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

USEG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

