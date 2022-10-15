U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

