Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

