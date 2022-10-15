UBS Group Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $56.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.45.

RCL opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

