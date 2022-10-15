UBS Group Reiterates $124.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

