UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

