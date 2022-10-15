Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 901,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,731 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 134,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.