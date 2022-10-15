UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
UniFirst Price Performance
Shares of UNF stock opened at $165.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $220.49.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
Featured Stories
