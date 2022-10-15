UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $165.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.