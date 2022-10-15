Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.25 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

