United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $34.23

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.23, but opened at $35.02. United Airlines shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 150,303 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
United Airlines Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Featured Stories
