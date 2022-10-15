United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,821. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

