United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,978,067 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

