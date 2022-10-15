UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.89. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,121. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $421.50 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.40.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

