Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 453,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UVV. TheStreet cut Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Trading Down 0.5 %

UVV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,908. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 90.80%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

