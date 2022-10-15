Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.30.

Universal Display Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ OLED traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

