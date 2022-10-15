Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,064,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNRV remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 240,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,680. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 107.55%.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

