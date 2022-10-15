Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upland Software Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $6.98 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.