Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Insider Activity at Upland Software
In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $6.98 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
