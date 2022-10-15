Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 8,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,531. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 147.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 368,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.