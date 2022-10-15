USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 21,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,615.4%.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.