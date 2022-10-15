USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.66. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -724.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,705,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

