Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Valaris Trading Down 3.7 %
VAL opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.31. Valaris has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
