Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Valaris Trading Down 3.7 %

VAL opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.31. Valaris has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.