Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,861 shares of company stock valued at $551,356 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.45. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

