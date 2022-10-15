Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 16,502 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 788,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,081. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

