Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,823 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.