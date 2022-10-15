Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $94,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

