Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 890,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,984. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

