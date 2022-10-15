Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 22,597 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.