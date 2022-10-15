VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $22.72 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

