Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.02

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.02 and last traded at $126.01, with a volume of 1628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

