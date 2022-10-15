Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.91

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.91 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 1224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

