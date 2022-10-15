Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $91.16. 319,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,535. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.