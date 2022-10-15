Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $6.58 on Friday, hitting $208.50. 1,283,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,625. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.