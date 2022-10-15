Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.