Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $182.97

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $182.97 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 7995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.68.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.