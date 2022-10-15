Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.