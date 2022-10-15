Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

