Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $66,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $148.67. 5,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.