Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 88,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.65. 4,883,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

