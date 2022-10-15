Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $12,344,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,468,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

