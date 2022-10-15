Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $66.22.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
