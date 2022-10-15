Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,236,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,029,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.