Venus Price Hits $4.56 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Venus has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and $1.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00023813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.70 or 0.27435281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010715 BTC.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

