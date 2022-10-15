Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens cut Veritex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Veritex Stock Down 1.9 %

VBTX opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Veritex has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 70.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $6,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

