Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.18

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $53,053.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00268698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00735424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00567526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00256382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,235,735 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

