Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

