Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Trading 1% Higher

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 1,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) by 858.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.