Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.36. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 6,687 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.