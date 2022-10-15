Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Up 80.7% in September

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

VMD stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $233.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

