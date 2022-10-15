ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $660.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

