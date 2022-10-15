Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Up 6.2%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VORB. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Stories

